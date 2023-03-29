Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $904,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,178 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter worth $367,000.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EWO opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

