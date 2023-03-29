Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 110 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN opened at $352.17 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.