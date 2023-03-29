Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 8.6%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 2,017,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 359,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.05.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

