MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $6.29 on Wednesday, hitting $689.34. 75,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $706.27 and its 200 day moving average is $654.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

