MJP Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $448,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $85.47. 24,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,203. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.75.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

