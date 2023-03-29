MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $8.25 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 2.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 287,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 49,363 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after acquiring an additional 388,287 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 507,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after acquiring an additional 102,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
BATS:JMST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. 378,191 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (JMST)
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.