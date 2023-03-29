MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $370,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DRI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.08. 234,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

