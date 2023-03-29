MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The firm has a market cap of $172.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

