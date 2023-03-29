Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 1,264,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,529.0 days.

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF remained flat at $64.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045. Moncler has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

