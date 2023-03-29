Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 1,264,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,529.0 days.
Moncler Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF remained flat at $64.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045. Moncler has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53.
Moncler Company Profile
