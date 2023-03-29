Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

