Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.
Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Trading of Mondelez International
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
Read More
