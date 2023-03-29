Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.61 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 251.20 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 251.20 ($3.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 205.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,878.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.83) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 250 ($3.07).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

