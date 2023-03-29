Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. 8,743,756 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

