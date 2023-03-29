Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. 8,743,756 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.