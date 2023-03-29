Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $318,306,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.66. 753,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

