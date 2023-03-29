Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enbridge Stock Performance
Shares of ENB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. 1,713,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.
About Enbridge
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
