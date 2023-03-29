Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 604 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.73 and a 200 day moving average of $166.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

