Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.70. 933,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.