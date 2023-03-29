Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.47. 187,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,513. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

