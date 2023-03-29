Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

MDY stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.23. 363,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.