Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
MDY stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.23. 363,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.25.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
