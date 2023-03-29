Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 101 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.12. The stock had a trading volume of 526,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,839. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

