Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,353 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $325,088,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,529 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

