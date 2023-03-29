Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $227.64 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $227.64 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00060597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00039851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017980 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 606,153,307 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

