Morgan Stanley Lowers Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $45.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.70. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $66.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,831,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $274,181,000 after acquiring an additional 308,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after buying an additional 287,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 261,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after buying an additional 1,284,307 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

