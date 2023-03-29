Morgan Stanley Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to $42.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.
Teck Resources Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. 3,613,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.
