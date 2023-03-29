Morgan Stanley Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to $42.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. 3,613,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,585,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 106,382 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

