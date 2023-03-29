Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Declares Dividend of GBX 14.70

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MAB1 traded up GBX 29.90 ($0.37) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 659.90 ($8.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,150. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 406.64 ($5.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,350 ($16.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 623.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 618.78. The firm has a market cap of £376.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2,032.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,311.09). In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,311.09). Also, insider Lucy Tilley bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £299.20 ($367.61). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,100 shares of company stock worth $636,016. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

