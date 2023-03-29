Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,390 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.41% of CONMED worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.21. 47,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.82.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Featured Stories

