Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,272 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 45,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,583. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.