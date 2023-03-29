Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 20,287 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.19. 197,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,901. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

