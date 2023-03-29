MovieBloc Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $50.76 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $50.76 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,885,372,888 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a blockchain-based platform for the movie and home entertainment industry that aims to provide transparent revenue sharing, equal screening opportunities, and diverse content to viewers while rewarding them for their contributions. The platform allows creators to get revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity. Users get access to a variety of content and are rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community. The platform has screened over 100 movies and dramas and has established MBL Media, a content IP development company, to develop animation and movie content. The MBL token is used for economic activity on the platform such as watching premium content, paying translators, donating to creators and translators, and rewarding users for their contributions. MovieBloc project was launched in May 2019, and has since been listed on multiple exchanges. The platform recently moved to the Ontology mainnet.”

