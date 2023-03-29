MX TOKEN Market Cap Hits $193.56 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, MX TOKEN has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00006817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market cap of $193.56 million and $2.58 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MX TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MX TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.