NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the February 28th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in NACCO Industries by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NACCO Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NACCO Industries by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NACCO Industries stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. 13,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,782. The company has a market capitalization of $285.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.27. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

