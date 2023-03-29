Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.89

Nano (XNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003126 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $118.50 million and $1.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,444.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00321092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00563474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00072753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00434841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

