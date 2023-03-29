Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $143,999.56 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,612 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $143,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,656 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $91,229.04.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $266,731.52.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56.

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $223,177.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $324,784.60.

Natera Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,670. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.