Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Down 32.7% in March

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance
Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 47,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,995. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $719.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.
Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.06%.
Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
Featured Articles
