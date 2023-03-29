Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Down 32.7% in March

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. 47,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,995. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $719.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

NMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

