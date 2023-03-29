NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $33.97. 66,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 212,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NBTB. Stephens dropped their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at $839,146. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading

