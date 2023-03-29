nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $476.00 million-$483.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.90 million. nCino also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

nCino Trading Up 2.0 %

NCNO traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. 905,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,397. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

