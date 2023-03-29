NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $87.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00007031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00060883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018101 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001354 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.91222467 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $62,694,947.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.