Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESPR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Esperion Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

ESPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 2,215,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,876 shares of company stock valued at $125,227 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $21,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 7,991.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,084,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.