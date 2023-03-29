Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,304,121.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,527,470.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,304,121.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,527,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,223 shares of company stock worth $11,749,484. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,385,000 after acquiring an additional 87,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after acquiring an additional 167,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

