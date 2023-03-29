Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software stock traded up $9.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.27. The company had a trading volume of 252,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.51 and a 200-day moving average of $315.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,274,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

