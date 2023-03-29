New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NYMTM opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
