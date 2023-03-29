Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 1,478 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 479,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,493,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.14. 181,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

