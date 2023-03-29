Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 1,478 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMGet Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 479,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,493,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.14. 181,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

(Get Rating)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.