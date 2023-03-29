Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.05. The stock had a trading volume of 427,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,999. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

