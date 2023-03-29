Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $834,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 437,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,679. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.