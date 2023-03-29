Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,027,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,253,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,112. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

