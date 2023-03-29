Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.65 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

