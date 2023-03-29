Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $248,000,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after buying an additional 967,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after buying an additional 855,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $61.67. 666,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.