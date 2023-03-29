Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $248,000,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after buying an additional 967,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after buying an additional 855,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $61.67. 666,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
