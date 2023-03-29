Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. 1,685,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,224. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

