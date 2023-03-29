Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

