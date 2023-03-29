Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.84. 262,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,775. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.