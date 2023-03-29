Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 98 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,139,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $244.17. 717,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

